Punjab and Haryana High Court to hear PIL against NIA on Nov 7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

An advocate today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the Union of India and other respondents to take the remedial steps following “illegal and arbitrary action” of the respondent- National Investigation Agency in conducting a raid through its team at the house-cum-law office of a lawyer.

The petition filed in public interest by advocate Arvind Seth was placed before the Division Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa. Taking up the matter, the Bench fixed November 7 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Seth added he was a practising lawyer and member of the Bar Association of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was also a public spirited person and filing the PIL “due to illegal and arbitrary action of the Respondent-NIA for conducting a raid through a team at the house-cum-law office of a Bar association member”

He added the NIA’s conduct was wholly impermissible and a direct interference in the judicial process of discharging professional duties by a lawyer. “Such raids tantamount to direct interference in the judicial proceedings and is nothing but a criminal contempt of court,” he added.

