Punjab ASI’s son held for supplying drugs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 30

Son of a Punjab Police ASI has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police for supplying drugs in the city. He was nabbed with an illegal weapon following disclosures made by a drug peddler, who was nabbed earlier with 108 grams of Ice and 70 grams of heroin.

A team, led by DSP (Crime) Udaypal Singh, nabbed the accused, Puneet Kumar (24), a resident of Ferozepur.

The police said they had earlier nabbed Shubham Jain, alias Gaurav, a resident of Sector 45, with drugs. During interrogation, Shubham disclosed that Puneet was the main supplier, who was part of a drug syndicate.

The police conducted raids at Ferozepur and managed to nab Puneet. He was arrested with a .32-bore countrymade pistol and five live cartridges.

“His father is serving as an ASI with the Punjab Police and is posted in Ferozepur,” said a police official.

The police said the interrogation of both accused revealed that while Shubham delivered the drugs to local peddlers and addicts, Puneet dealt with other smugglers, who smuggled heroin from Pakistan. “The duo used international numbers to communicate with each other to avoid getting caught,” said an official.

Both accused are on police remand. The police are trying to ascertain the sources of the seized drugs and illegal arms.

Shubham was earlier booked in two cases of the NDPS Act. He was arrested by the District Crime Cell of the Chandigarh police while possessing 60 grams of heroin and 3 grams of Ice. In the other case, he was arrested by the Mohali STF with 170 grams of heroin.

#Punjab Police