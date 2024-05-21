Punjab beat East Bengal to win soccer title

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 20

Mohali’s Punjab FC won the Reliance Foundation Development League by logging a 3-2 win over East Bengal FC in Mumbai.

The side remained unbeaten in 16 matches they have played so far. They won 14 games and played two draws in this campaign.

Punjab FC and East Bengal FC scored once each in the first half, while the second half saw the red and gold brigade net first to get a 2-1 lead before the eventual winners got their act together and scored twice to bag the win, courtesy substitute striker Harmanpreet Singh, in the 72nd minute.

The side opened their account in the 10th minute with forward Omang Dodum striking it past East Bengal FC goalkeeper. However, East Bengal struck back, thanks to midfielder Guite Vanlalpeka, who bagged the equaliser in the 42nd minute.

East Bengal FC got the lead in the 50th minute, with defender Joseph Justin nodding home a cross. Substitutes Yendrembam Boby Singh and Harmanpreet ended up scoring once each to help them win the championship.

