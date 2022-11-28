Punjab club, Manipur in football meet final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

The Round Glass Punjab Football Club (RGPFC) will take on the IYA, Manipur, in the title clash of the 18th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All India Football Tournament, at the Sector 46 Sports Complex on November 29.

In the semifinals played today, a stabled RGPFC team routed Sudeva Delhi Football Club by a margin of eight goals, while the Manipur outfit defeated Zinc Football Academy, Udaipur, Rajasthan, by a solitary goal.

In the first semifinal, the RGPFC lads completed dominated the proceedings against the Delhi outfit. The otherwise Under-17 age category team played like a matured team and registered an easy win to sail into the final.

The high-pitched second semifinal remained a neck-and-neck tie. Though the Rajasthan team had their chances of scoring the lead, it was Manipur’s T Likson, who put the ball over the goal line right from the Rajasthan’s goalmouth in the 40th minute. A poor clearance by Rajasthan defenders cost them the match, as the side failed to find the equalizer till the last whistle.

On Monday, Sudeva Delhi Football Club will take on Zinc Football Academy for the third place match to be played at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.