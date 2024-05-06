Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann campaigns for Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 5

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for Sri Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Malvinder Singh Kang in Kharar today. Mann took part in a road show where he was accompanied by Kang, Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan and Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said he provided 43,000 government jobs, free electricity to everyone, canal water to every field, over 850 Aam Aadmi clinics, 13 Schools of Eminence and electricity to the farmers during the day. He said his party was able to do all that within two years.

Mann said within some time, about 6 lakh tubewells in the state would not be needed, as about 70 per cent of the canal water would go to the fields in the state for irrigation. He said this would save about Rs 7,000 crore for the Electricity Board, adding that with the saved money, the state government would be able to fulfil the guarantee of Rs 1,000 per month to women.

The Anandpur Sahib AAP candidate for the General Election Malvinder Singh Kang, thanked the people for joining the road show.

