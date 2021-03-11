Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's interference in Chandigarh will not be tolerated, says BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

State BJP president Arun Sood objected to the demand of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors to tighten the grip on the MC Commissioner and other officials from Punjab during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Terming it as petty and cheap politics of AAP, Sood said interference of Mann in the Chandigarh Administration would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Addressing a press conference here today, Sood said AAP councillors, along with UT in-charge Jarnail Singh and co-in-charge Kulwant Singh, met the Chief Minister yesterday. He alleged that they complained that the officers do not listen to them and since they had come to Chandigarh on deputation from Punjab, they should be taught a lesson.

The councillors demanded that officers should be asked to listen to them, said Sood.

“It has become clear that the AAP wants to control Chandigarh from Punjab. The Punjab Chief Minister has no right to interfere in the affairs of the Chandigarh Administration,” he said, adding that officers, who had come to Chandigarh on deputation from Punjab, their accountability was with the UT Administration and with the Government of Punjab. Who is the Chief Minister of Punjab to act against the officials of Chandigarh Administration? he said.