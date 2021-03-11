Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur enjoys colourful Teej fair at Mohali, video inside

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, August 10

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur along with her sister Manpreet Kaur attended the state-level Teej fair at NIPER, Sector 67, in Mohali today.

Minister of Social Security and Women and Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and several high profile ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats along with their wife were also present at the event.

Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Brahm Shankar, Chetan Singh Jouramajra along with their family were also present at the colourful event. Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh, Chief Secretary VK Janjua and their wife also participated. MLA Balkar Sidhu also attended the fair along with his family.

The celebrations were marked by tradition dances like Giddha, Luddi and Kikli. CM’s wife was seen enjoying the swings and also applied henna to her hands.

Chief guest Dr Gurpreet Kaur said the culture of Punjab is very rich and it is the duty of elders to make the new generation aware of it.

Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the Aam Aadmi Party government is working for the empowerment of women. “The government is implementing schemes for the all-round development of girls at the ground level,” said Dr Baljit.

Various stalls of Punjabi heritage products were set up by departments of the Punjab government. The cultural programme was conducted by renowned anchor R Deep Raman.