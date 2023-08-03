Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann okays rehabilitation of affected Pabhat residents

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 2

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has approved a rehabilitation package for the affected residents of Pabhat village, Zirakpur, whose structures are falling within 100 m of the outer parapet of the Air Force Station.

Yesterday, the Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) had demolished eight shops in the village. The MC has identified 56 houses and 10 commercial structures built after 2011 in the area, which will be removed in the near future. These included godowns, warehouses, shops, commercial structures, eateries and houses which fall within the 100-m periphery of the Air Force Station.

“The package includes rehabilitation of residents affected as a result of implementation of the Works of Defence Act,” said Mohali administration officials.

The Department of Local Government is formulating a rehabilitation package in consultation with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In a meeting held on May 25, the CM had expressed concern that the removal of structures, including residential units, might cause severe hardships and inconvenience to the affected residents.

