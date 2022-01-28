Punjab Consumer Commission staff perform cultural activities

Mohali: Former Judge Justice Daya Chaudhary, president of the Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, unfurled the National Flag on the commission premises in Chandigarh. Employees of the State Commission actively participated in various cultural activities, including singing patriotic songs and performing bhangra. All employees of the State Commission and office-bearers of the Tricity Bar Association were present on the occasion. —
