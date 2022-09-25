Punjab Cricket Assn chief under scanner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

In a major embarrassment, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Gulzar Chahal’s father allegedly misbehaved with a veteran curator inside the PCA Stadium complex before the India-Australia match played here on September 20, confirmed sources.

The incident reportedly took place a few weeks ago when Chahal’s father, retired DGP Harinder Singh Chahal, was on evening walk allegedly inside the premises of the PCA Stadium here.

The veteran curator, who is a life member of the PCA and has worked with the BCCI in various capacities, was barred from entering the ground for a few days, but was later allowed to comeback after the incident became a hot topic inside the PCA corridors. When contacted, the veteran curator did not confirm the incident. He later claimed that he was not barred from entering the stadium.

“The president’s father cannot be allowed to use the stadium premises for morning or evening walk as he isn’t a member of the association. The veteran curator wasn’t aware of the gentleman’s identity and questioned him,” a senior Punjab Cricket Association official told news agency PTI.

“After knowing that he was the PCA president’s father, the curator apologised, but he was asked not to enter the stadium. The veteran curator is a life member, but as of now he doesn’t hold any official post in the PCA,” the senior official informed.

It is understood that the veteran curator was allowed to enter and work at the stadium after his temporary removal became a discussion point.