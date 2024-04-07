Punjab Cricket Association recalls 1993 Ranji win

Mohali, April 6
The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) management has congratulated the former state cricket team, which won the 1993 Ranji Trophy, on the 31st anniversary of the achievement. That was the only time when the state won the coveted trophy.
In an address to the players, PCA president Amarjit Singh said: “On this historic day, we reflect upon the extraordinary achievements of our players who, under the guidance of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, clinched the Ranji Trophy title in the 1992-93 season...”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto
Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era
ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala
One side of highway had been blocked by farmers