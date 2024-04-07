Punjab Cricket Association recalls 1993 Ranji win

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 6

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) management has congratulated the former state cricket team, which won the 1993 Ranji Trophy, on the 31st anniversary of the achievement. That was the only time when the state won the coveted trophy.

In an address to the players, PCA president Amarjit Singh said: “On this historic day, we reflect upon the extraordinary achievements of our players who, under the guidance of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, clinched the Ranji Trophy title in the 1992-93 season...”

#Cricket #Mohali #Ranji Trophy