Punjab department to set up small commercial dairy farms: Minister

Mohali, June 6

The Punjab Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department would set up small commercial dairy farms and special focus would be on to involve women in the dairy business.

Stating this during a review meeting with officials of the Dairy Development Department at the Livestock Complex, here, today, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal gave directions to carry out a special campaign to motivate household women to set up small commercial dairy farms.

