Punjab drugs case: Majithia appears in Mohali court

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 16

SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia appeared before a Mohali court today in an NDPS Act case registered against him in December 2021. The court fixed the next date of hearing for January 29, 2024.

Speaking to mediapersons, Majithia said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is not sensitive to the SYL issue. He said that the CM should explain why Punjab’s side was not well defended in the Supreme Court in this matter. “The CM is acting at the behest of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to give the water of Punjab to Haryana,” he added.

He said that the Shiromani Akali Dal had made it clear on the very first day that no team from the Centre would be allowed to come to Punjab and that the Akali Dal would oppose them here.

Majithia also accused the AAP government of shielding corrupt officers in the government by denying CBI the sanction to prosecute senior secretary-level officers in the excise policy probes.

#Bhagwant Mann #Mohali