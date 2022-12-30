Punjab DSP among 4 held in old graft case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Punjab Police DSP, his reader and two others in a corruption case of 2021.

The police today produced DSP Amroz Singh, who was then posted as DSP, Zirakpur; his reader, Mandeep Singh; and two other persons before the CBI court, which remanded the DSP and Mandeep in three-day police custody. The other two accused were sent to judicial custody.

In April, 2021, the CBI had arrested two persons, a resident of Jind, Anil Mor, and Dilbag Singh of Kaithal for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs10 lakh from a resident of Ambala in lieu of disposing of a complaint received against him in the office of the DSP, Zirakpur.

The complainant, Mohit Sharma, director of MS Fantasy Gaming Technology Private Limited, Ambala, had alleged that Mor was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh for disposing of the complaint received against him.

The CBI had registered a case against Mor and Dilbag under Section 120-B of the IPC and 7 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

It was alleged that the complainant got a call from Mandeep Singh, who informed him that a complaint had been filed against the company by Pradeep Kumar and he had to appear before the DSP the next day.

The complainant met the DSP and after he left his office, he received a call from Mor. Mor said he was calling at the behest of the DSP and he could settle the matter.

The complainant met Mor, who allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh and 33 per cent share in his company.

The CBI allegedly caught Mor while taking Rs10 lakh from the complainant at a hotel in Chandigarh hotel. After taking the bribe, the accused handed over the amount to another person, who was accompanying him. The other person was also caught.