Punjab Engineering College launches website

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be university) launched a new institute website. Dr Sanjay Batish, head, Computer Centre, PEC, coordinated the event and briefed the gathering about various features of the website. He explained that the new website of the institute had been developed in accordance with the guidelines for the Indian government websites (GIGW). TNS

Post Graduate Govt College-46

Chandigarh: The Best Out of Waste Society of the Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46, in collaboration with the Department of Fine Arts organised a glass bottle decoration competition. Twenty two students actively participated in the competition and showed their decoration skills, ingenuity and artistic imagination, along with a verve and enthusiasm, which made the event a success. TNS

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College-26

Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS), Sector 26, was felicitated with the ‘Best Herbal Garden Award 2022’ by the Department of Environment and Yuvsatta, an NGO. Debendra Dalai, CEO, Medicinal Plants Board, CCF-cum-Director, Department of Environment, and CEO, CREST, UT, Chandigarh Administration, awarded Principal Dr Navjot Kaur. PGGC-42 and MCM DAV College claimed second and third position, respectively. TNS

Webinar dwells on forensic probe

Chandigarh: The Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology, Panjab University, organised a special lecture in the ongoing national webinar lecture series 2021-22 on ‘‘Forensic investigation’’. The webinar was hosted by Dr Vishal Sharma, chairperson, Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology, in which he laid emphasis on the fact that criminals were getting smarter with the passage of time and their modus operandi had changed.