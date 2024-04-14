The team consisting of Hriday Agrawal, Mohit Tuteja and Umesh Sikka, students of Punjab Engineering College, represented the college in the finale of Bajaj’s OHM challenge. The team secured the top spot in the event and won Rs 30,000 for their achievement.

Aryans Group of Colleges

The institute organised the 17th Cultural Extravaganza, ‘Roshaan’. Thousands of students and alumni of the institution attended the event. The chairman of the Aryans Group, Anshu Kataria along with the Rajpura Deputy Superintendent of Police, Buta Singh honoured the alumni at the event. An annual report of the institution was presented to the students.

Postgraduate Govt College, Sector 46

The Department of Public Administration at the college celebrated National Panchayati Raj Day. This day is celebrated to commemorate the day on which the 73rd Constitutional Amendment was passed in 1992. A play titled ‘Women Empowerment in Panchayati Raj Institutions’ was staged by the students on the occasion.

UIET, Panjab University

The second day of the Model United Nations (MUN) 8.0 witnessed debates, exchanges and achievements as delegates delved deep into pressing global issues. In the Lok Sabha-moderated session, the focus was on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. The ruling party’s response highlighted gender disparities within Muslim personal law. Moving to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), discussions revolved around the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) doctrine, which aimed to prevent mass atrocities.

DIS, Panjab University

A meet-and-greet event was organised for the international students of the university on the eve of Baisakhi. Over 50 students from various countries, such as Mauritius, Nepal, Afghanistan and African countries, attended the event.

Panjab University

NSS, Panjab University, organised a cleanliness and plantation drive today at the student centre and AC Joshi Library at the university on Baisakhi under the leadership of NSS Programme Coordinator Parveen Goyal. Department of Geology Assistant Professor Debabrata Das also participated in the drive. Around 50 NSS volunteers and students from Panjab University became part of the drive.

Rayat Bahra University

The university celebrated Baisakhi with traditional fervour. The Baisakhi celebrations were marked with enthusiasm, highlighting the essence of Punjab’s cultural tapestry. The event featured various traditional elements, including folk music, dance performances, culinary delights and colourful attire, all emblematic of Punjab’s vibrant heritage.

