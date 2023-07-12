Punjab Engineering College Chandigarh holds workshop on evolving technologies

Chandigarh, July 11
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Punjab Engineering College has started a one-week workshop on ‘Cryptocurrency and Blockchain: Fundamentals, Programming and Case Studies’ for the doctorate and post graduate students in line with the Accelerate Vigyan government scheme.
The workshop was inaugurated by PEC Director Baldev Setia. He stressed the importance of the new technologies such as the artificial intelligence (AI), the blockchain technology and data science. Students from across various engineering institutes, like NITs and IITs, took part in the workshop. The participants were accorded a warm welcome by Computer Science and Engineering Department HOD Trilok Chand. He exhorted them remain actively engaged in such sessions. Industry experts will engage with the participants as part of the workshop.
