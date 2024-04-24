Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, organised 11th edition of PECMUN

Punjab Engineering College, Chd
The Speakers' Association and Study Circle (SAASC) club of the college organised the 11th edition of PECMUN. Over 150 students from various colleges, universities and schools participated in the event.
Department of Biochemistry, PU
The department organised an ‘Interaction of the Alumnus’ with the students and faculty of the department. The principal scientist at GlaxoSmithKline in Philadelphia, Dr Mohan Singh Sran, an alumnus of the department, spoke about ‘Planning a career path’ where he highlighted the role of learning in university.
Panjab University
City-based lawyer Vanshika Sharma attained 223rd rank (all India) in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam. She is currently practicing law at the Punjab and Haryana High Court after completing her BA Llb (Hons) from Panjab University.
Chandigarh University, Mohali
Projects on waste management, mobility, and space technology made by students were displayed at the Chandigarh University Project Expo 2024. A total of 470 projects disciplines were exhibited.
Aryans Group of Colleges, Mohali
An international pharmacy conference on ‘Recent Advances, Opportunities, and Challenges in Pharmaceutical Sectors was held at the institute. Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh inaugurated this conference. Around 150 delegates from across the world participated in the event.
