Punjab Engineering College observes Technology Day

Chandigarh, May 10
National Technology Day was celebrated at Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University).
Dr Satish Kumar, Chairman, Armament Research Board, Defence Research and Development Organisatio; and Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT-Ropar, were the chief guests of the event.
Addressing the students, Professor Ahuja highlighted the significance of innovation in research and development and urged them to keep a high vision when it came to technology.
It was followed by a detailed presentation by Dr Kumar on the theme of National Technology Day, “Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”.
