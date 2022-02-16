Punjab Engineering College Professor, student granted patent

Chandigarh, February 15
Dr SM Salodkar, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Department, and Angadji Saggu, a BTech student from the department, of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) have been granted a patent on “Chassis for Motorcycle”.
The patented design is a novel chassis which finds its application in electric two-wheelers. The team was able to improve structural stiffness and rigidity compared to a conventional two-wheeler chassis. The design features an integrated battery compartment in the chassis. —
