Punjab Engineering College Professor, student granted patent

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

Dr SM Salodkar, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Department, and Angadji Saggu, a BTech student from the department, of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) have been granted a patent on “Chassis for Motorcycle”.

The patented design is a novel chassis which finds its application in electric two-wheelers. The team was able to improve structural stiffness and rigidity compared to a conventional two-wheeler chassis. The design features an integrated battery compartment in the chassis. —