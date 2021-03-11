Punjab Engineering College to observe National Technology Day tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be University) will celebrate National Technology Day on May 10 at the Senate Hall.

The theme for this year’s celebration will be ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’.

Padma Shri Dr Satish Kumar, chairman, Armament Research Board, DRDO, will address the gathering on ‘Academia, R&D and Industry Interface’.

Kumar, who is one of the PCE’s alumni, had graduated from the aeronautical engineering department in 1980. He played a key role in the development of the first-ever indigenously developed liquid propellant (LP) rocket engine for Prithvi missile. He has been honoured with several awards for his outstanding contributions, which include Technology Award by the Ministry of Defence, Prime Minister’s Special Award for Development of Strategic Weapons and Performance Excellence Award by the DRDO.

The function will also be attended by Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, as the guest of honor and will be presided over by Dr Baldev Setia, Director, PEC.