Punjab eves log 3-wicket victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

A fine overall performance by Punjab eves helped the side to record a three-wicket win over Hyderabad during the Senior Women’s One Day Tournament held at New Delhi. Batting first, Hyderabad scored 107 before getting all out in 43 overs. Skipper Gouher Sultana (36 off 78 balls) was the main scorer for the side, while opener G Trisha (26), Pranavi Chandra (11) and Mamatha (10) also contributed to the total.

Sunita Rani and Priyanka claimed two wickets each, while Neelam Bisht, Mamta Rani and Neetu Singh claimed one wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, Punjab batters posted 110/7 in 43 overs. Opener Ridhima Aggarwal (23) and Neelam (21) remain the leading scorers for the side, while skipper Taniya Bhatia (19) and Neetu (16) also contributed. Ishitha Koduri claimed three wickets, while Trisha took two for the bowling side. Yashasri and Vellore Mahesh Kavya got one each.

Match abandoned

Meanwhile, the match between Chandigarh and Railways was abandoned at Puducherry due to bad weather conditions.