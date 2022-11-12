Punjab ex-SE convicted in corruption case

Chandigarh, November 11
Special Judge, CBI Court, Jagjit Singh has held a former superintending engineer (SE) of the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab, NK Dhir, guilty in a corruption case registered against him nine years ago.
The court will pronounce the quantum of the sentence on November 14.
Dhir was arrested on August 6, 2013, by a team of the CBI while he was taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor at the office in Sector 34, Chandigarh.
The contractor had complained to the CBI alleging that Dhir was asking for Rs 1.3 lakh to clear his bills of Rs 30 lakh. The officer, however, reduced the amount to Rs 50,000 later.
Special Public Prosecutor, CBI, PK Dogra claimed before the court that the prosecution had proved the case against the accused beyond a shadow of doubt.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius