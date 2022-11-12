Punjab ex-SE convicted in corruption case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

Special Judge, CBI Court, Jagjit Singh has held a former superintending engineer (SE) of the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab, NK Dhir, guilty in a corruption case registered against him nine years ago.

The court will pronounce the quantum of the sentence on November 14.

Dhir was arrested on August 6, 2013, by a team of the CBI while he was taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor at the office in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

The contractor had complained to the CBI alleging that Dhir was asking for Rs 1.3 lakh to clear his bills of Rs 30 lakh. The officer, however, reduced the amount to Rs 50,000 later.

Special Public Prosecutor, CBI, PK Dogra claimed before the court that the prosecution had proved the case against the accused beyond a shadow of doubt.

