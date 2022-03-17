Punjab FC among 5 teams in Youth Cup

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will be among the five teams taking part in the inaugural edition of the JSW Youth Cup 2021-22, to be held in Bellary, Karnataka, from March 16 to 28.

The competition will witness five teams from residential academies - Dempo SC, Reliance Foundation Young Champs, SESA FA Goa, Bengaluru FC and RGPFC - facing off in a league-cum-knockout format.

A squad of 20 players from the RGPFC (U-18) team will represent the club at the tournament.