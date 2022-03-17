Punjab FC among 5 teams in Youth Cup

Chandigarh, March 16
RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will be among the five teams taking part in the inaugural edition of the JSW Youth Cup 2021-22, to be held in Bellary, Karnataka, from March 16 to 28.
The competition will witness five teams from residential academies - Dempo SC, Reliance Foundation Young Champs, SESA FA Goa, Bengaluru FC and RGPFC - facing off in a league-cum-knockout format.
A squad of 20 players from the RGPFC (U-18) team will represent the club at the tournament.
