Punjab FC bt Mohammedan club

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 22

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) climbed on top of the I-League points’ table by defeating Mohammedan Sporting Club (4-0) at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, today.

With this win, the side climbed on top of the table ahead of Sreenidi Deccan. Slovenian Luka Majcen and Spaniard Juan Mera scored two goals each.

With four changes in the playing squad, RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis introduced Hmingthanmawia, Suresh Meitei, Ashis Pradhan and Juan Mera in place of leksander Ignjatovic, Pranjal Bhumij, Deepak Devrani and Freddy Lallawmawma.

Mohammedan coach Kibu Vicuna fielded his strong side for the match. Both teams struggled to find momentum in the early stages of the match. RGPFC started to gain some attacking momentum and found the desired result in the 17th minute of the match. Brandon Vanlalremdika’s cross found Mera, whose expert finish found the net beating Mohammedan custodian Sankar Roy. RGPFC controlled the match after the goal and did not allow Mohammedan to create any clear cut chances. RGPFC doubled their lead in the 41st minute through Majcen whose curling shot from the edge of the box left the Mohammedan keeper helpless as the ball found the top corner.

The second half also saw the same style of play with both teams playing in the same fashion from the first half. Majcen increased the lead for RGPFC in the 52nd minute. Mera’s free kick found Hmingthanmawia, who headed the ball across the box to find an unmarked Majcen. The forward did not make any mistake and scored his 8th goal of the season giving the away side a three goal cushion. RGPFC piled on the misery to the home team and scored the fourth goal of the match in the 75th minute.

Mera, who is on a good run of form hit a pile driver of a shot from outside the box that found the bottom corner. The best chance for Mohammedan came in the 80th minute when Mirlan Murzaev hit the crossbar.

With this win, RGPFC have 26 points from 12 matches, while Mohammedan SC have 16 points from 13 matches. RGPFC will face Real Kashmir FC, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on January 27.