Punjab FC bt Mohammedan club

Chandigarh, January 22
RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) climbed on top of the I-League points’ table by defeating Mohammedan Sporting Club (4-0) at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, today.
With this win, the side climbed on top of the table ahead of Sreenidi Deccan. Slovenian Luka Majcen and Spaniard Juan Mera scored two goals each.
With four changes in the playing squad, RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis introduced Hmingthanmawia, Suresh Meitei, Ashis Pradhan and Juan Mera in place of leksander Ignjatovic, Pranjal Bhumij, Deepak Devrani and Freddy Lallawmawma.
Mohammedan coach Kibu Vicuna fielded his strong side for the match. Both teams struggled to find momentum in the early stages of the match. RGPFC started to gain some attacking momentum and found the desired result in the 17th minute of the match. Brandon Vanlalremdika’s cross found Mera, whose expert finish found the net beating Mohammedan custodian Sankar Roy. RGPFC controlled the match after the goal and did not allow Mohammedan to create any clear cut chances. RGPFC doubled their lead in the 41st minute through Majcen whose curling shot from the edge of the box left the Mohammedan keeper helpless as the ball found the top corner.
The second half also saw the same style of play with both teams playing in the same fashion from the first half. Majcen increased the lead for RGPFC in the 52nd minute. Mera’s free kick found Hmingthanmawia, who headed the ball across the box to find an unmarked Majcen. The forward did not make any mistake and scored his 8th goal of the season giving the away side a three goal cushion. RGPFC piled on the misery to the home team and scored the fourth goal of the match in the 75th minute.
Mera, who is on a good run of form hit a pile driver of a shot from outside the box that found the bottom corner. The best chance for Mohammedan came in the 80th minute when Mirlan Murzaev hit the crossbar.
With this win, RGPFC have 26 points from 12 matches, while Mohammedan SC have 16 points from 13 matches. RGPFC will face Real Kashmir FC, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on January 27.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...