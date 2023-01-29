Punjab FC continue unbeaten home run

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 28

RoundGlass Punjab Football Club (RGPFC) got the better of Real Kashmir FC 2-0 to maintain their unbeaten home run in the ongoing I-League at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 here.

For the home team, Spanish midfielder Juan Mera netted first goal in the 41st minute and Brandon Vanlalremdika doubled the lead in the 63rd minute to seal the game in their favour.

With this win, the side consolidated their spot on the top of the points’ table. RGPFC gaffer Staikos Vergetis went ahead with the same line-up for this game as he had for the game against Mohammedan FC, but changed the formation style to an attacking one of 3-4-3. With a heavy mid-field, the side was able to control the game in the centre with Elan against a defence-heavy opponent.

RGPFC changed the pace of the game at the 30-minute mark and found success in the 41st minute when Juan Mera scored off a sizzling free kick just outside the 18-yard box. Thereafter, it was an RGPFC show all throughout denying Real Kashmir any clear opportunities.

The second half did not see a lot of changes in the style of play from both teams. With a lone goal lead, RGPFC played with an edge and that helped them with their attacking confidence. The hosts soon doubled their lead in the 63rd minute when K Lhungdim’s cross found Luka Majcen’s head. Majcen’s header was cleared by Real Kashmir’s Subhashis Roy, but it was Vanlalremdika who made the most of the rebound to find the back of the net to double the lead.

Vanlalremdika was adjudged the Hero of the Match for his goal and overall performance in the match. RGPFC have 29 points from 13 matches, while Real Kashmir have 19 points from 14 matches. RGPFC will face Kenkre FC on February 1 at Cooperage Ground.