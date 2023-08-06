Punjab FC gains entry in Indian Super League

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

Punjab FC, the reigning champions of the 2022-23 I League season, got entry into the Indian Super League (ISL) from the upcoming 2023-24 season. The club’s victory in the I League, along with successfully clearing the ICLS Premier-1 Licensing, earned the side a spot in the top-tier league of the nation.

With this, the club becomes the first club in India to gain promotion to the Indian Super League from I League. Punjab FC lads won 16 games, played four draws and suffered two defeats in the I League season. The team also scored a total of 45 goals, highlighting their prowess on the field.

“Being a part of the ISL is a significant milestone in the history of the club. We have followed our ideology of playing a brand of football which inspires young kids across the country to take up the sport and have built upon it,” said Nikolaos Topoliatis, technical director, Punjab FC.

“The club’s inclusion is a recognition of the hard work and perseverance of our players and staff. We aim to make a lasting mark in the ISL and serve as an inspiration to young talent across India,” said Sunny Singh, founder of RoundGlass and Punjab FC.