Punjab FC to face Gokulam today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will face defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC tomorrow, in a crucial encounter of the I League at Kozhikode. Both teams are title contenders.

RGPFC lost crucial points in their last two matches against Kenkre FC and Sudeva Delhi FC. They played a six-goal thriller against Kenkre FC in Mumbai and were pegged back by an injury-time equaliser against Sudeva Delhi in New Delhi. RGPFC will look to commit no mistakes as each point is important in the title race. Gokulam Kerala will be looking to come back from their shock defeat against NEROCA and avenge their reverse fixture defeat to RGPFC.

“We are against a top side and will need to be on top of our game to secure three points. We need to maintain our concentration levels till the end of the match and execute the plans in the game. As we are going to the end of the championship, it is important for both sides to secure three points and the crowd will hopefully witness a very good match,” said RGPFC head coach Staikos Vergetis.

RGPFC will have to play their best game against a strong side who will have the full backing of the home support in football-crazy Kerala.

The side had won the reverse fixture against Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 last year with Luka Majcen scoring the winner. RGPFC is currently second in the table with 31 points from 15 matches while Gokulam Kerala are third in the table with 24 points from 14 matches.