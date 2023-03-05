Punjab FC top points table

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) became the second team from the region to win the I League title. In their last league match, the side defeated Rajasthan United FC (4-0). The side, which is yet to play the final league match, has been crowned as the new champions of the I League, at Ambedkar Stadium.

RGPFC have 49 points from 21 matches, while Rajasthan United FC have 25 points from 21 matches. RGPFC will face TRAU FC in their final match of the season at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, where they will be presented with the I League trophy.