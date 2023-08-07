Punjab Football Club picks Durand Cup team; to take on Mohun Bagan

Chandigarh, August 6
Punjab Football Club (PFC) has announced its 26-member squad for the 132nd Durand Cup ahead of the opening Group-A fixture against ISL Cup winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The match is slated for tomorrow at the Kishore Bharathi Krirangan.
Head coach Staikos Vergetishnamed the squad. It includes foreigners Luka Majcen, Juan Mera and Kiran Kumar Lindu and new Indian signings Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Leon Augustine, Prasanth Mohan, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Nitesh Darjee, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Ricky Shabong and Ranjeet Pandre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
When will Rahul Gandhi be back in Parliament
Leaders demand immediate restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok S...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...