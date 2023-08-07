Punjab Football Club picks Durand Cup team; to take on Mohun Bagan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 6

Punjab Football Club (PFC) has announced its 26-member squad for the 132nd Durand Cup ahead of the opening Group-A fixture against ISL Cup winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The match is slated for tomorrow at the Kishore Bharathi Krirangan.

Head coach Staikos Vergetishnamed the squad. It includes foreigners Luka Majcen, Juan Mera and Kiran Kumar Lindu and new Indian signings Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Leon Augustine, Prasanth Mohan, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Nitesh Darjee, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Ricky Shabong and Ranjeet Pandre.

#Football