Punjab for rehab package to affected residents, HC told

Shorter Route to Airport

Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was today told that Punjab was in for a rehabilitation package for the affected residents before removal of structures within 100 metres of the outer parapet of the Chandigarh airport.

As the issue of shorter route to the Chandigarh international airport came up for resumed hearing, the minutes of a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Punjab Chief Minister on May 12 were placed before the Bench. The meeting was attended by other eight Punjab Government officers, including Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner, Mohali DC and SSP.

As per the minutes of meeting, the members were apprised of the facts of the case and about the high court directions regarding removal of structures within the 100 metres of the outer parapet of the airport. The members were also informed about the 98 structures raised after March 9, 2011.

The Chief Minister, during the meeting, stated it was expedient in the interest of national security that the vicinity of the airport be cleared of any legal structures as per the provisions of the law. He, at the same time, expressed concern that the removal of structures, including residential units, may cause severe hardship and inconvenience to the residents.

The CM directed that it was essential to provide relief to the affected residents in the interest of equity, justice and fairness, before the removal of structures and, as such, directed the Department of Local Government to formulate a rehabilitation package in the Zirakpur MC area or in Mohali in consultation with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The CM added: “The package must include the proposal for rehabilitation of all residents affected as a result of implementation of the Works of Defence Act as per which all structures within 100 metre of the outer parapet of the Chandigarh airport are required to be removed.”

He added that the rehabilitation package must be formulated in a time-bound manner and the Department of Local Bodies might seek reasonable time from the court for formulation and implementation of the same on the next date of hearing.

The Indian Air Force, during the course of hearing, told the high court that the permission for construction of an alternative route/road, within 100 metres from the defence boundary to the airport from Chandigarh has been granted to the UT Administration by the Ministry of Defence. The affidavit in this regard by KS Lamba, Air Officer Commanding, 12 Wing Air Force Station, was placed before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli by Union of India’s senior counsel Arun Gosain.

It added: “The sanction for grant of working permission to the UT of Chandigarh for permanent transfer of defence land measuring 0.982931 acres at the Chandigarh airport on payment of cash compensation amounting to Rs 6,73,50,309 as cost of defence land is also conveyed to the UT Chandigarh.”

The Bench was assisted in the matter by, among others, senior advocate Chetan Mittal.

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

