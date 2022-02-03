Punjab Gaurav Sanmaan for 5

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Dr MS Randhawa Art and Literature Utsav 2022, being celebrated from February 2 to 6, kick-started with the Punjab Gaurav Sanmaan ceremony today.

Punjab Gaurav Sanmaan 2022 was conferred on Ratan Singh Jaggi (literature), Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry (theatre), Prem Singh (visual arts), Jang Bahadur Goyal (literature) and Amarjit Singh Gurdaspuri (music). The recipients were honoured with a commendation letter, phulkari dupatta and Rs1 lakh award.

Chairman of Punjab Art Council Surjit Patar felicitated the recipients and shared his association with them. Dr MS Randhwa and his contribution towards Punjab was remembered on his 114th birth anniversary at the ceremony that was well attended. As part of the celebrations, there would be cultural programmes, a kavi darbar and book exhibitions from 2:30 pm to 7 pm at Punjab Kala Bhawan till February 6.