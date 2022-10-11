Punjab golfer brings laurels, bags silver in National Games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

Punjab golfer Amandeep Kaur Drall brought laurels to the state by winning a silver medal in the women’s individual golf event during the National Games being held at Kensville Golf Resort Ahmedabad. She fought neck and neck with her close rival Avani Prashanth from Karnataka till the last hole on the final day.

Amandeep started the round with a four stroke lead. Later, she lost sight of good putting. Avani won by two strokes.

On Day 1, Amandeep played level par, while she was three under on the second day. On the penultimate day, she was one under and kept a steady lead. On Day 4, she played eight over that made all difference and she lost a gold medal to Avani. In the team event, Amandeep and Mannat Brar earned a bronze medal for Punjab.

Rohit wins bronze in soft tennis event

Chandigarh: City’s Rohit Dhiman won a bronze medal in the soft tennis (singles) event. Jay Meena of Madhya Pradesh defeated Dhiman (5-3, 4-1, 4-2, 4-1). Earlier, he had participated in various international events, including Asian Games (Jakarta 2018), World Championship (China 2019), Asian Championship and Korea Cup International Soft Tennis Tournament (2018). Now, he is preparing for the Asian Games to be held in China.

Silver medal for city judoka

Chandigarh: Local judoka Sunil claimed a silver medal in the ongoing 36th National Games at Gujarat. Sunil claimed the second position in the +100kg category of the event. Sunil practices under coach Vivek Thakur at the Sector 34 Sports Complex here.