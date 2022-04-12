Punjab Governor felicitates winners of all-India police equestrian meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

The Punjab Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, today felicitated winners of various competitions held during the 40th All India Police Equestrian Championships and Mounted Police Duty Meet at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) Basic Training Centre in Bhanu, near Panchkula.

Presiding over the event’s concluding ceremony, the Governor appreciated the skill and sportsman spirit of the participants. He said the Punjab Government would extend all possible assistance to the ITBP to promote equestrian sports.

A horse rider displays his skills on the concluding day of the 40th All-India Police Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet (2021-22) at the Basic Training Centre, Bhanu, Panchkula, on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

He also presented medals and trophies to the winners. Lt Col Sameer Chaudhary of the Assam Rifles and Constable Suganya of Tamil Nadu Police were declared the best male and female rider, respectively, while Maruti of the ITBP was adjudged as the best horse of the show.

The overall championship was bagged by the ITBP, followed by the Rajasthan Police and the Assam Rifles. As many as 18 teams comprising 280 horses and over 500 riders and officials from the Central Armed Police Forces and the state police forces took part in the event, which was held from March 31 to April 11.

The Director General, ITBP, Sanjay Arora, Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. A demonstration by the ITBP Central Equestrian Team was also held today. The event was named Thunderstorm in memory of the first ITBP horse, which won a medal in an equestrian event. This is the second time that the ITBP hosted the championships. —