Punjab Governor honours 10 inspirational mothers in Mohali

Mohali, May 10
Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit today honoured 10 inspirational mothers who fought the challenges that came in their way to fulfil the dream of their children, during a programme organised by Dr GC Mishra Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust and Manav Mangal Smart School here to mark Mother’s Day.
The Governor said a son could be a “kuputra” but a mother can never be a “kumata”. The mothers who were honoured included Hemwanti Devi from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh; Baldev Kaur from Bhadaur, Barnala; Mooli Devi and Alka Trivedi from Jaipur, Saroj and Sharda Saini from Panchkula, Nirmal Malhotra, Aneeta Jayara and Sharmita Bhinder from Chandigarh. Kulwanti Pathak was conferred “Mother of the Year” Award.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Speaking virtually at an auto conference, the Tesla CEO says...
Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94 in Delhi's AIIMS; body to be brought to Mandi for last rites
He was on life support system after he suffered a massive ca...
500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action
Hillocks illegally levelled in Nayagaon | Punjab Forest Dept...