Punjab Governor honours 10 inspirational mothers in Mohali

Mohali, May 10

Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit today honoured 10 inspirational mothers who fought the challenges that came in their way to fulfil the dream of their children, during a programme organised by Dr GC Mishra Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust and Manav Mangal Smart School here to mark Mother’s Day.

The Governor said a son could be a “kuputra” but a mother can never be a “kumata”. The mothers who were honoured included Hemwanti Devi from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh; Baldev Kaur from Bhadaur, Barnala; Mooli Devi and Alka Trivedi from Jaipur, Saroj and Sharda Saini from Panchkula, Nirmal Malhotra, Aneeta Jayara and Sharmita Bhinder from Chandigarh. Kulwanti Pathak was conferred “Mother of the Year” Award.

#banwarilal purohit #women