Punjab govt objects to filling of Chandigarh SSP post by Haryana cadre officer

Chandigarh, December 13

Punjab Government has objected to the filling of the post of Chandigarh SSP by a Haryana cadre officer, after the sudden premature repatriation of Kuldeep Chahal last evening.

Chahal was repatriated by the Chandigarh Administration last night, ten months before his term was to get over, on the orders of UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit. The UT administrator is also the Governor of Punjab.

In a letter shot off by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to the Governor-cum-UT Administrator, he said, “As you are aware, post of Senior Superintendent of Police, Union Territory, Chandigarh has traditionally been occupied by a Punjab cadre IPS officer and that of Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh by a Haryana cadre IAS officer. However, I am surprised to learn that Kuldeep Singh Chahal has been repatriated to Punjab prematurely and charge of this post has been given to a Haryana cadre IPS officer. This is going to disturb the balance among the states in running the affairs of UT, Chandigarh.”

Officials in the state Home Department have told The Tribune that the orders for repatriation of Chahal came suddenly. Generally, the SSP of Chandigarh is not relieved till a panel of Punjab cadre officers is sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, who selects the SSP. “No panel of officers from the state has been sought,” confirmed sources in state Home department.

The CM, in his letter, has also written that if for some reason, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, was to be repatriated, a panel of suitable IPS officers should have been sought from Punjab well in advance. “Shortly, we will be sending a panel of three IPS officers of Punjab cadre for the post of SSP, Chandigarh. I hope that you will get an IPS officer of Punjab cadre appointed as SSP, Chandigarh at the earliest,” he has written.

