Punjab & Haryana Bar Council goes digital

Chandigarh, December 17
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann officially launched e-service facility of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. He distributed Rs 54.80 lakh to the families of 23 deceased lawyers through the Punjab Advocate Welfare Fund.
The CM and Bar Council chairman Suvir Sidhu also distributed enrollment certificates to more than 350 new lawyers. Mann urged budding lawyers to pursue their profession with passion. He congratulated all lawyers on the digitisation of the Bar Council, hailing it as an exemplary step in the history of the nation.
Sidhu said various services have been completely digitized, reducing the need for advocates to visit the Bar Council for works. He also requested the Punjab CM to allocate land for a lawyers’ academy around Chandigarh.
MP Raghav Chadha was also present on the occasion.
