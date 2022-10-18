Punjab, Haryana offices in Chandigarh get notices over ground rent dues

Chandigarh, October 17
The Estate Office has issued notices to several offices of Punjab and Haryana governments for not paying the ground rent.
Sources said the Punjab PWD Irrigation Board in Sector 18-B was issued a notice for non-payment of Rs 77 lakh. Similarly, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board in Sector 27-A got a notice for not paying Rs 3.32 lakh.
Eviction process for Sector 28 site begins
- The Estate Office has started process for eviction of a 2.57 acre site in Sector 28 allotted to a Punjab-based political party for a gurdwara
- The office issued notice of eviction under provisions of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971
- In 1992, the party was allotted the site for construction of gurdwara, to be built within two years, on a leasehold basis
- Due to non-construction, the site was cancelled in 1994. The party filed a review petition in 2000 but it was dismissed
Also, an office of the Communist party in Sector 29-B was asked to pay Rs 23 lakh.
The source said the Haryana Development and Panchayat Department office in Sector 28-A was also issued a notice for non-payment of ground rent to the tune of Rs 22.43 lakh.
