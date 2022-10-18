Punjab, Haryana offices in Chandigarh get notices over ground rent dues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

The Estate Office has issued notices to several offices of Punjab and Haryana governments for not paying the ground rent.

Sources said the Punjab PWD Irrigation Board in Sector 18-B was issued a notice for non-payment of Rs 77 lakh. Similarly, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board in Sector 27-A got a notice for not paying Rs 3.32 lakh.

Eviction process for Sector 28 site begins The Estate Office has started process for eviction of a 2.57 acre site in Sector 28 allotted to a Punjab-based political party for a gurdwara

The office issued notice of eviction under provisions of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971

In 1992, the party was allotted the site for construction of gurdwara, to be built within two years, on a leasehold basis

Due to non-construction, the site was cancelled in 1994. The party filed a review petition in 2000 but it was dismissed

Also, an office of the Communist party in Sector 29-B was asked to pay Rs 23 lakh.

The source said the Haryana Development and Panchayat Department office in Sector 28-A was also issued a notice for non-payment of ground rent to the tune of Rs 22.43 lakh.