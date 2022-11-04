Punjab, Himachal Pradesh zonal EPFO office 'best performer'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The zonal office of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh was awarded Bhavishya Nidhi Award-2022 on being adjudged the “Best Performing Zonal Office”, at the 70th foundation day of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Delhi.

The award was received by Kumar Rohit, Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner (Punjab & Himachal Zone) from Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in the presence of Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour and Employment, Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Labour and Employment, and Neelam Shami Rao, Central PF Commissioner.

The Union Minister praised the concept of awarding the best performers and congratulated the winners and also emphasized the role of EPFO in nation-building and being an important part of the nationwide Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.