Mohali: Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals sweat it out

Mohali, March 20

Ahead of their first Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, the hosts Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the match. While the hosts are already practising at their new home ground, the team of Delhi Capitals, which will be led by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, reached today and attended their first ever session in the evening.

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan during the net practice at the stadium. TRIBUNE PHOTO: Vicky

Punjab Kings, the runners-up of the 2014 edition, will strive to mount the title challenge under the captaincy of veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan. The Mohali-based franchise had finished eighth in the last edition. During their last venture, the side managed to win six of their 14 matches. This was the 14th time that Punjab Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs in 16 seasons in the IPL.

In the recent mini-auction, Punjab Kings roped in eight players, including Harshal Patel (Rs 11.75 crore), Rilee Rossouw (Rs 8 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs 4.20 crore) and Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann and Prince Choudhary at Rs 20 lakh each.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will try to forget their last year’s ninth finish (from five wins and nine defeats), as their skipper Pant is all set to a make a comeback. Pant, who survived an accident, will have big responsibility on his shoulders. The team will be also looking for some magic from openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, while the bowling department will be led by in-form spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Bus shuttle service

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings announced to start a paid shuttle (bus and cab) service from different parts of the tricity to the Mullanpur stadium for the upcoming March 23 tie. “There will be a bus shuttle service from different pick-up and drop-off points in Mohali, Zirakpur, Chandigarh and Panchkula on the IPL match days,” read a statement by the Punjab Kings management.

