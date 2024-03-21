Mohali: Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals sweat it out

Mohali, March 20
Ahead of their first Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, the hosts Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the match. While the hosts are already practising at their new home ground, the team of Delhi Capitals, which will be led by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, reached today and attended their first ever session in the evening.
Punjab Kings, the runners-up of the 2014 edition, will strive to mount the title challenge under the captaincy of veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan. The Mohali-based franchise had finished eighth in the last edition. During their last venture, the side managed to win six of their 14 matches. This was the 14th time that Punjab Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs in 16 seasons in the IPL.
In the recent mini-auction, Punjab Kings roped in eight players, including Harshal Patel (Rs 11.75 crore), Rilee Rossouw (Rs 8 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs 4.20 crore) and Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann and Prince Choudhary at Rs 20 lakh each.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will try to forget their last year’s ninth finish (from five wins and nine defeats), as their skipper Pant is all set to a make a comeback. Pant, who survived an accident, will have big responsibility on his shoulders. The team will be also looking for some magic from openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, while the bowling department will be led by in-form spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.
Bus shuttle service
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings announced to start a paid shuttle (bus and cab) service from different parts of the tricity to the Mullanpur stadium for the upcoming March 23 tie. “There will be a bus shuttle service from different pick-up and drop-off points in Mohali, Zirakpur, Chandigarh and Panchkula on the IPL match days,” read a statement by the Punjab Kings management.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...