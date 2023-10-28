Punjab leaders ‘unite’ at Panjab University event on water crisis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

A seminar on the theme of “Punjab Waters: Unmasking the Crisis” was organised by Saarthi under the Democracy Dialogue series at Panjab University today. The event was convened by Congress MLA and former national hockey player Pargat Singh.

The seminar witnessed the participation of prominent Punjab leaders, including state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Akali leaders Bikram Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann, Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, Sandeep Jakhar, Tript Rajinder Bajwa and Mohammad Sadiq.

The platform was offered to experts, scholars and political figures to engage in a meaningful dialogue and collaboratively seek sustainable solutions for Punjab’s water crisis, but students and research scholars outnumbered them. The panel of experts included former IAS officer Gurtej Singh, veteran journalist Sukhdev Singh, former MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, scholar and writer Gurpreet Singh Johl Mandiani, advocate Rajwinder Singh Bains and Dr Pyara Lal Garg, who provided historical and legal insight into the issue.

As the discussion over SYL canal gained limelight, all political leaders and panellists were forced to answer questions related to it. Jakhar said, “The SYL is an important theme for discussion, but it is not actually an issue because the SYL is never going to be a reality for Punjab.”

“Analysing the current situation is important but we must focus on the way forward. We must find a solution to the ongoing crisis,” said Majithia.

