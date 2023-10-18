Punjab Lokpal opens institute

Mohali, October 17
Punjab Lokpal Justice Vinod K Sharma inaugurated the Institute of Fashion and Communication Technology (IFCT) at the Rayat Bahra University (RBU) located in Mohali district.
The IFCT is a fashion institute set up jointly by The Lifestyle Journalist Magazine and the university as an industry-academia project. The institute has been established to provide the students with top-class fashion education integrated with the latest industry practices.
“These days, even children have a sense of style. Even they show a keen interest in this area. We had limited career choices during our days as a student, but now there are multiple career options. The fashion industry, in particular, is growing at a fast pace. The students at the IFCT have a bright career ahead,” said Justice Sharma during his speech.
