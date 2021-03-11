Punjab minister to open Aam Aadmi clinic in Mohali today

Mohali, August 14
Revenue and Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shankar will inaugurate the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Phase 5 here on the occasion of Independence Day.
Bram Shankar congratulated the people of the district on the 75 years of Independence and said the facility of OPD services, vaccination, maternity services, family planning services, free lab tests, etc, would be available at the clinic. Medicines would also be provided free of cost, he added.
The minister said Aam Aadmi clinics would prove to be a big relief for common people.
