Punjab Poll 2022: 2 more file nomination papers in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, January 28

Two candidates filed their nominations from Mohali and Kharar, taking the number of candidates filing their papers so far in the three Assembly constituencies of Mohali district to 12. No one filed papers from Dera Bassi.

Amandeep Prajapati of the Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party (SAKP) filed his nomination from the Kharar Assembly segment, taking the number of candidates from the segment to six. While two candidates of the SAD filed their nominations yesterday, Sachin Sharma, Kapil Dev Sharma and Manbir Singh had filed their papers as Independents earlier.

In Dera Bassi, only one candidate, Sarabjit Singh of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), has filed his nomination so far.

Balwinder Kaur of the SAD (Amritsar) filed her nomination papers from the Mohali Assembly constituency today, taking the number of candidates in the fray to four.

Balwinder has been booked under Section 182 of the IPC in Jalandhar for allegedly filing a false complaint against a public servant. The chargesheet has been filed in the case but she has filed a revision petition in the case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

She has done her masters in fashion technology from Punjab Technical University. As per her affidavit, she is self-employed and her annual income is more than Rs4.89 lakh. She has Rs10,000 in cash, Rs6,632 in a bank account and more than Rs1.5 lakh as FDRs on the names of her two daughters.

Rs3.38l recovered

Mohali: The Phase 11 police on Friday recovered Rs3.38 lakh from a person, who failed to produce any relating document or transaction details. The police had seized Rs10.88 lakh on Thursday. Vehicles are being checked at various places by the police in view of the coming Assembly elections. — TNS

