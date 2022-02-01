PUNJAB POLL 2022: AAP's Kulwant Singh richest in Mohali constituency

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, January 31

Realtor-turned-politician and former Mayor of Mohali MC Kulwant Singh (60), who is contesting the Mohali Assembly seat on AAP ticket, is the richest candidate in the constituency having assets worth Rs254.68 crore.

However, Kulwant, owner of Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL), does not own a car and has only two-wheelers registered in his name. He drives a Bentley car, which is registered in the name of his company, while the two-wheelers are used by his children.

In the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers, Kulwant has declared that his income in 2020-21 was about Rs16.27 crore and that of his wife Jaswant Kaur about Rs6 lakh. In the 2016-17 financial year, his annual income was Rs5.11 crore which has increased to more than 300 per cent during the past five years.

The movable assets of Kulwant are worth Rs203.88 crore, while the value of his immovable properties has been pegged at Rs50.80 crore. Properties worth about Rs18 crore are in the name of his spouse. The couple has a liability of Rs13.86 crore in the form of loans.

In 1988, Kulwant had developed a colony in Janta Nagar, Kharar. Kulwant is not new to politics as his journey started around two decades ago when he contested the municipal committee elections in 1995 and emerged victorious. He had been senior vice-president in the MC from 1995 to 2000 and remained president till 2005.

Kulwant had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Fatehgarh Sahib in 2014 on SAD ticket. He was expelled from the party as he had formed the Azad group during the Mohali MC elections and won 10 seats in 2015. With the support of the Congress, he was elected Mayor. Later in 2017, he joined the SAD, but was again expelled for anti-party activities in 2021. After that he contested the civic poll under the Azad group but lost.

Money meter

Kulwant Singh (AAP)

Mohali

Assets: Rs254.68 crore

Movable: Rs203.88 crore

Immovable: Rs50.80 crore

Balbir Singh Sidhu (Cong)

Mohali

Assets: Rs25.92 crore

Movable: Rs1.77 crore

Immovable: Rs24.15 crore