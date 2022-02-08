PUNJAB POLL 2022: Aggarwal Samaj supports Balbir Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 7

The Aggarwal Samaj today announced its support to Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu. The decision was taken at a meeting which was attended by Surinder Aggarwal and Rajnish Mittal, state president and general secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Aggarwal Saamelan, respectively; Deepak Bansal, president of the Aggarwal Seva Samiti, Mohali; Anurag Aggarwal, president of the Mohali Industries Association, Nancy Keshari from mahila wing of the Aggarwal Samaj, Mohali; and others. “Under Sidhu’s leadership, Mohali continued to grow by leaps and bounds,” they said.

Vashisht holds meetings in Balongi

Sanjeev Vashisht, BJP candidate from Mohali, held meetings with voters in Balongi. He listened to the grievances of residents discussed with them matters related to employment, health, education, water, sanitation, etc. The BJP candidate said the people of Balongi were well aware that the Congress MLA had used them only as a vote bank.

Sanjeev Vashisht of the BJP campaigns at Balongi village in Mohali on Monday. Tribune Photo

Vashisht said if the BJP formed government in Punjab, steps would be taken to improve health facilities, education and sanitation in Balongi. Mohali would be make an IT hub.

Sanyukt Cong Morcha leaders join Akali Dal

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal addresses a rally in favour of party candidate NK Sharma at Zirakpur.

Zirakpur: Several leaders of the Sanyukt Congress Morcha, including Amrit Pal Singh, Manoj Sharma, Amrinder Singh Raju and Khushwant Thapar, on Monday joined the Akali Dal in the presence of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal said with the joining of these experienced leaders, the SAD had become stronger in the area. Sources said the leaders were unhappy with the party’s decision to go ahead with a leader who had lost three elections. — TNS

People running AAP campaign: Kulwant

The responsibility of campaigning for our party in the Mohali Assembly constituency has been taken by the people of the area themselves. As soon as the AAP government is formed, plans for all-round development of the constituency will be implemented. This was stated by Kulwant Singh, AAP candidate, while answering the questions of mediapersons.

Kulwant Singh of AAP seeks support of villagers.

Kulwant said workers of the Congress, the SAD and other parties were joining AAP in large numbers during rallies organised in villages of the constituency and wards of Mohali city.

Himachal CM bats for Sanjeev Khanna

Zirakpur: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur appealed to the voters of the Dera Bassi Assembly constituency to vote for BJP candidate Sanjeev Khanna. In a video message, CM Thakur on Monday said it was a request to the enlightened voters of Zirakpur and Derabassi to make Khanna victorious on the coming February 20 by casting maximum votes in his favour. — TNS

Cong candidate Dhillon lauds party’s CM face

Zirakpur: Congress candidate from Dera Bassi Deepinder Singh Dhillon addressed election meetings in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and adjoining villages. Dhillon said under the leadership of Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi, major decisions had been taken to reduce electricity and water bills. Dhillon said the Akali Dal was claiming that it would give the post of deputy chief minister to the BSP when its government came to power in the state, whereas the Congress had taken a clear decision by declaring Channi as its Chief Minister face from the Dalit community.