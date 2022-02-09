PUNJAB POLL 2022: Balbir Sidhu gets support from micro industries

Mohali, February 8
Mohali Small Industries Welfare Society has announced its full support to Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu.
At a meeting held today, the representatives of the society decided to rally behind Balbir Sidhu.Jaswant Singh, president; Manjeet Singh, senior vice-president; and CP Singh, general secretary were present among others at the meeting.
Talking about the society’s demand for allotment of small plots, Balbir Sidhu said land was finalised at Saneta two years ago. But the representatives of small scale industries did not accept the proposal and sought land nearby or in central places of the town. The new piece of land has been finalised. “Within one month after forming the government in Punjab, we would allot plots in this new piece of land,” he claimed. —
