PUNJAB POLL 2022: BJP all set for HP CM's rally in Zirakpur today

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 9

Haryana’s Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment OP Yadav campaigned in support of Sanjeev Khanna, BJP candidate from the Dera Bassi Assembly Constituency. He also took stock of the rally venue where Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur would address the electorate on VIP Road here tomorrow.

Party workers said there was great enthusiasm among them for the tomorrow’s event.

Yadav said if the BJP government was formed, a new identity would be given to Zirakpur and Lalru by making their special entrances.

Sanjeev's wife Renu Khanna and state executive member Ekta Nagpal were present on the occasion.

Shot in the arm for Sanjeev

The BJP got a shot in the arm after “Samrat Jadugar” extended his support to Sanjeev Khanna in Lalru on Wednesday. The magician is known to conduct shows in Lalru and Dera Bassi. The saffron party is contesting the Dera Bassi seat for the first time.