Dera Bassi Assembly seat: Candidates of major parties file papers

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, January 29

Candidates of various political parties filed their nomination papers for the Dera Bassi Assembly seat. SAD-BSP candidate NK Sharma, AAP’s Kuljit Singh Randhawa, BJP’s Sanjiv Khanna, their covering candidates and Right to Recall Party’s Yograj Sahota filed their nomination papers at the office of the Dera Bassi SDM-cum-Returning Officer.

NK Sharma pays obeisance at a temple before filing his nomination.

Babita Sharma, wife of NK Sharma, and Renu Khanna, wife of realtor Sanjiv Khanna, filed papers as covering candidates for their husbands, while Paramjit Singh filed papers as a covering candidate for his brother Kuljit Singh Randhawa.

Randhawa was the first one to file nomination papers, followed by Sharma and Khanna.

BJP candidate Sanjiv Khanna distributes tea after filing papers.

According to the affidavit, NK Sharma (Rs15.94 crore) turned out to be the richest candidate, followed by Sanjiv Khanna (Rs12.81 crore) and Kuljit Randhawa (Rs7.05 crore) among those in the fray from major political parties.

Interestingly, NK Sharma (505.57 grams) has declared more jewellery than his wife Babita Sharma (150 grams).

Four criminal cases are registered against the SAD candidate and one against the AAP candidate under Sections 188 (Disaster Management Act). Two criminal cases are registered against the BJP candidate under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC.