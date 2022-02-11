PUNJAB POLL 2022: Himachal CM campaigns for Sanjeev Khanna in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, February 10

Himachal Pradesh was once a part of the joint Punjab. The neighbouring state is now elder brother to it and both of them are committed to all-round development of the region.

This was stated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a massive rally in support of Sanjeev Khanna, who is the Dera Bassi candidate of the alliance comprising the BJP, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) of former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD (Sanyukt) of senior Akali leader and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Raising poll pitch: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur campaigns for BJP candidate from Dera Bassi Sanjeev Khanna at VIP Road, Zirakpur, on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Thakur appealed to the electorate to Khanna’s success from Dera Bassi, which is a point of entry to Punjab and other northern states, including Himachal Pradesh, from the Delhi-Ambala National Highway.

Earlier addressing the gathering, Khanna said the three main areas of the constituency had different set of problems as it was neglected by the previous Congress and other alliance governments. He said if the BJP was voted to power in Punjab, he would ensure that all neglected areas of the border state, including Dera Bassi, Lalru and Zirakpur, got priority in development of infrastructure, roads, electricity, and water supply besides implementation of various Centre-sponsored schemes.

Punjab BJP in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Dushyant Gautam, Haryana Minister OP Yadav, senior party leader from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon and senior leader from Haryana Latika Sharma were present on the occasion.

Chopper not allowed to land near venue

The BJP had sought permission from the district administration for the landing of the helicopter of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, who was to address a public rally in Zirakpur. However, the permission was denied at the last moment, forcing the helicopter to land at the airport. The CM had to travel to the rally venue by a car. Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said water had accumulated at the spot besides there was gravel there, making the landing of the helicopter difficult. The organisers were asked to suggest alternative site, but they preferred the airport, she added.